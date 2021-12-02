TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE December 21, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternates: Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-085: Application by Berlin Mall LLC and Downstreet Community Development for a Major Site Plan and Conditional Use Review of proposed development that includes a restaurant with drive through, a 30-unit multi-family building and associated water, wastewater and stormwater utilities and “B” street road and sidewalk networks. The property is located on Berlin Mall Road. TID: R03-033.B00 and is in the Town Center (TC) Zoning District. 2. Application 21-086: Application by Berlin Mall LLC for a Major Subdivision. The property is located on Berlin Mall Road. TID: R03-033.B00 and is in the Town Center (TC) Zoning District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85609816269?pwd=M2RtR21xU3NzTHZya09WczVpNStSdz09 Meeting ID: 856 0981 6269 Passcode: 160062 Dial In: +1 301 715 8592
