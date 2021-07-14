TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE August 03, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternates: Ture Nelson and Josh Fitzhugh A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-054: Application by Berlin Mall LLC for a Sketch Plan Review of a potential Major Site Plan Review and Subdivision for the development of a Short Order Restaurant and 30-Unit Multi-Family Housing Complex. The project is located on Out Lots A and C of the Berlin Mall, which is located at 587 and 282 Berlin Mall Road respectively. Tax Map ID: R02- 033.B00; PID SA6-033.000. The Property is in the Town Center (TC) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92595789379?pwd=cDREOUFLQTVjdEY4ZzRsRjU3ckh3QT09 Meeting ID: 925 9578 9379 Passcode: 490970 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.