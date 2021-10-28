TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE November 16, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternates: Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-077: Application by Ellen Moody for Sketch Plan and Final Plan Review of a Minor Four Lot Subdivision. The property is located on Scott Hill Road, Tax Map ID: R02-075.A00, PID SA5-004.100. The Property is in the Residential (RES) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Meeting Information: Draft meeting minutes will be posted on the town website. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85452259078?pwd=aFVVQ2ZnT3loZld6RHU2ME5MQkxMUT09 Meeting ID: 854 5225 9078 Passcode: 568342 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656
