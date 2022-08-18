TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE September 6, 2022 - 7:00 PM Meetings are held in person with options to Zoom or phone in. AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, Polly McMurtry and Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 22-053: Application by Eyrich Stauffer for a Major Site Plan Review of a proposed 1440 SQFT Addition to an Existing Commercial Building. The property is located at 6392 VT Route 12. TID: R07-017.B00, PID: VT12-002.000 and is in the Mixed Use (MU) Zoning District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85245916964?pwd=aG5ZZGRGdnJLSjRqOERKaXRDR1laZz09 Meeting ID: 852 4591 6964 Passcode: 854292 Dial In: +1 309 205 3325
