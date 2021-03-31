TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE April 20, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternates: Ture Nelson and Josh Fitzhugh A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-026: Application by Christina Castegren for a Conditional Use Review of a request under Section 2108.C for a requested Additional Use of “Rural Enterprise” associated with an existing Agricultural Use. The property is located at 4373 Vermont Route 12, Tax Map ID: R09-023.000; PID VT12-038.000. The Property is in the Rural 40 (RL-40) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D . Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/93709940951?pwd=ZE1YSkRRR055ZFdDOUJpa2tTYk1pdz09 Meeting ID: 937 0994 0951 Passcode: 416651 Dial In: +1 312 626 6799
