TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE May 3, 2022 7:00 PM AGENDA Meetings are held in person with options to Zoom or phone in. DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Fredrich, Polly McMurtry, and Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 22-013: Application by John and Maria Quadros for a Site Plan Review associated with access and drive through revisions. The properties are located at 571 and 625 US Route 302. Tax Map IDs: U02-024.000 and U02-025.000. The Properties are in the Mixed Use (MU) District 2. Application 22-017: Application by Perter Burmeister, Katherine Fanelli and The New School of Montpelier for a Site Plan and Conditional Use Review of a request under Section 2005.C “Unlisted Uses” to provide day programs for individuals with developmental disabilities in existing structures. The property is located at 269 Burelli Farm Drive. Tax Map ID: R10-018.B00. The Property is in the Rural 40 (RL-40) District. 3. Application 22-021: Application by White’s Heating, Inc. c/o Matt White for a Site Plan Review of a request to park fuel delivery vehicles overnight at a previously approved fuel loading and delivery facility. The property is located at 2145 VT Route 12. Tax Map ID: R11-013.100. The Property is in the Industrial (IND) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82649249163?pwd=cUdNS0ZHZUdVdW83ejYxemR2ZXdHdz09 Meeting ID: 826 4924 9163 Passcode: 518602 Dial In: +1 301 715 8592
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.