TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE September 7, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternate: Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-064: Application by Vermont State Employee Credit Union for a Major Site Plan Review associated with a major renovation of the interior of an existing building and exterior improvements to driveway, sidewalks and landscaping. The project is located at 365 Paine Turnpike North. Tax Map ID: R07-065.000; PID SA1-042.000. The Property is in the Town Center (TC) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/99599500303?pwd=K0tvUWlvODQvbVNCZ1VNMWJmRC9Udz09 Meeting ID: 995 9950 0303 Passcode: 741902 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656
