TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE April 19, 2022 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Fredrich, Polly McMurtry, and Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 22-009: Application by Berlin Town School District c/o Washington Central Unified Union School District for Sketch Plan and Final Plan Review of a Minor Two Lot Subdivision. The property is located on Paine Turnpike North, Tax Map ID: R02-025.000. The Property is in the Town Center (TC) District 2. Application 22-011: Application by Angela Richardson of a Site Plan and Conditional Use Review of a request under Section 2005.C “Unlisted Uses” to operate a Service Business (Hair Salon and Wellness Studio) in an existing structure. The property is located at 1483 Cox Brook Road. Tax Map ID: R11-073.A00. The Property is in the Rural 40 (RL-40) District. 3. Application 22-012: Application by Kaitlyn and Brody Hoffman of a Site Plan and Conditional Use Review of a request under Section 2005.C “Unlisted Uses” to construct a Single- Family Home. The property is located on Lot 23 on property currently owned by LaGue, Inc. Tax Map ID: R02-036.000. The Property is in the Light Industrial (LI) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administratore
