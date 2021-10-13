TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE November 2, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternate: Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-074: Application by Joel Baker for a request under Section 3203.B(4)(b) to reduce the spacing of a new curb cut “when it is not physically feasible to achieve (required spacing) and upon the applicant obtaining an access permit from the town.” The project is located at Lot 35 on Point Ridge Road. Tax Map ID: R01-022.035; PID 27-035.000. The Property is in the Residential (RES) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, s/ Thomas J. Badowski Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86069003198?pwd=ZkRUbWN4dlpCRHNPb0JlQzVMNGpLZz09 Meeting ID: 860 6900 3198 Passcode: 036466 Dial In: +1 312 626 6799
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.