TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE March 16, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl and John Friedrich. Alternates: Josh Fitzhugh, Polly McMurtry and Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-011: Application by Henry Lague Jr., Site Plan and Conditional Use Review of a request under Section 2005.C “Unlisted Uses” to construct a Single Family Home. The property is located on Lot 4 of the Kelley Subdivision, Warner Road. Tax Map ID: R02-049.A00. The Property is in the Light Industrial (LI) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Meeting Information: Draft meeting minutes will be posted on the town website. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/99023738512?pwd=eGYxNkVZL203T1VubXFCclJSRmlHUT09 Meeting ID: 990 2373 851 Passcode: 00701 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656
