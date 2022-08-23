WARNING TOWN OF BERLIN first PUBLIC HEARING September 1, 2022 The legal voters of the Town of Berlin are hereby warned and notified to meet in the Berlin Town Office in said Town on September 1, 2022, at 6p.m. to discuss and be informed of the following business related to propsed Town Charter Changes: 6:00 Meeting - Call to Order 6:01 Addition or Changes to Agenda 6:02 Public Comment 6:05 Article 1: Local Option Tax On page 2 Addition of paragraphs as follows: (d) Upon resolution 0of the selectboard, or upon receipt of a petition signed by five percent of the registered voters of the town, at an annual or special meeting warned for the purpose, the voters of the town may vote, by a majority of those present and voting, to assess any or all of the following: (1) A one percent sales tax (2) A one percent rooms tax (3) A one percent meals and alcohol beverage tax (d2) A tax imposed under the authority of this section shall be collected and administered by the department of taxes in accordance with 24 VSA section 138. (d3) Revenues received through the imposition of a tax imposed under this section shall be designated for capital projects within the town. 6:20 Article 2: Elected to Appointed Clerk Under Subchapter 4 section 4-2 Elected Officers: Item (2) Town Clerk, Removal of "a Town Clerk for a term of three years" Under subschapter 4 section 4-4 Appointed Officers: Section (b) addition of item (5) Town Clerk 6:35 Article 3: Addition of personal property/Inventory taxation waiver. Under subchapter 7 section 7-3 addition of: Penalty for Delinquent Installments add following and Personal Property/Inventory taxation. Add paragraph (c) When the total assessed value of personal property/inventory taxation is equal to or less than $1650.00, the Town Tresurer may, after approval of the Selectboard, waive the personal property/inventory taxation. 6:50 Round Table 7:00 Adjourn Times are advisory only Topic: Special Meeting for Charter Change Time: Sep 1, 2022, 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87615138146?pwd=QlU5a2V6QngzdTQ2QUxVMHBzMkFx Zz09 Meeting ID: 876 1513 8146 Passcode: 826050 One tap mobile +16465588656,,87615138146#,,,,*826050# US (New York) +16469313860,,87615138146#,,,,*826050# US Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 646 831 3860 US
