TOWN OF BARRE BARRE, VT WEBSTERVILLE WATER MAINS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of Barre, VT Websterville Water Mains project will be received at the Barre Town Office, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116 until 10:30am local time on April 21, 2022 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The mailing address for bids is Barre Town Office, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116. Bidders submitting a bid by U.S. Mail shall allow for adequate delivery time. The Project consists of constructing approximately 2,450 feet of 8-inch and 700 feet of 4-inch water main and appurtenances. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office (404 East Main St., Middlebury, Vermont, (802) 382-8522) on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidders may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, by appointment only, contact the Issuing Office to schedule a viewing. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $100 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available as portable document format (PDF) files upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office. A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:30am local time on April 8, 2022 at the Barre Town Office, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of Barre By: Carl Rogers Title: Town Manager Date: 3/28/2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.