TOWN OF BARRE SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Barre Town Recreation Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 6:00 pm by teleconference and Teams. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss results of the survey on a proposed town-owned natural area with walking trails on two lots between Camp St. and Lague Ln bequeathed to the town on conditions, and to decide whether to recommend the Selectboard accept the lots for this purpose. To join by phone, call 802-477-1200 and enter participant ID 489078. For the Teams link go to www.barretown.org. By: Douglas Farnham, Chairman
