TOWN OF BARRE WARNING SPECIAL TOWN MEETING MARCH 2, 2021 The legal voters of the Town of Barre are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School at Lower Websterville, Vermont, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 between the hours of seven o'clock (7:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by printed ballot upon the Article setforth below. Voting by mail is encouraged. ARTICLE 1. Shall the bonds of the Town of Barre in an amount not to exceed $450,000, subject to grants and State loan forgiveness, be issued for the purpose of installing approximately 2,700 feet of waterline in the Wilson Industrial Park, with repayment of the bonds to be made only from the net revenues derived from the water system? Dated at the Town of Barre, County of Washington, and State of Vermont, this 26th day of January, 2021. Barre Town Selectboard s/ Paul White, Chair s/ Norma Malone, Vice-Chair s/ Robert Nelson s/ Justin Boldue s/ W. John Mitchell III Attest: Donna J. Kelty, Town Clerk-Treasurer
