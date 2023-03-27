TO: Christine Austin 317 Main Str Plainfield Vt 05667 RE: Storage Unit #10 M. Bolduc Leasing LLC East Montpelier Vt 05651 This is a notice of intent to sell your property because of your failure to make rental payments pursuant to the self-storage unit agreement you voluntarily signed with K&A Leasing LLC. The amount you owe for the occupancy of the unit listed above at 4423 US RT 2 east Montpelier VT 05651 is. $873. (Inc. Fees) for the storage of your goods, which consists of the property stored by you in unit No.10 We hereby demand that you pay the above stated sum to M. Bolduc Leasing LLC by March 30, 2023 and if you do not make such a payment in full. The above-described goods will be sold in a commercially reasonable manner on a date no sooner than March 30, 2023. If you wish to discuss payment of these charges and avoid the impending sale of your goods you may contact M. Bolduc Leasing LLC at 802-223-3393
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.