The City of Montpelier received $450,000 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 39 Main St, Montpelier VT 05602 on 4/23/2020 at 3pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. This will be a virtual meeting via Zoom. Please reach out to Nicola Anderson at nanderson@downstreet.org for the login information for this meeting.The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: Construction of new construction multi-family, general administration and program management activities . Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8-4:30pm at 39 Main St, Montpelier VT 05602 on 4/13/2020. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Kevin Casey at 802-223-9507 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the City of Montpelier
