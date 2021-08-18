The Town of Moretown The Town of Moretown is seeking bids for lighting and mechanical improvements to the Moretown Town Garage. The details of the work can be found in a report from Efficiency Vermont. Interested contractors should email: mselectboard@moretownvt.net for copies of this report. Bids will be opened at the Select Board meeting on September 7, 2021. Bids must be submitted by 3:00, September 7, at the Moretown Town office, 79 School Street, Moretown, Vt 05660, in a sealed envelope or sent by email to the above address. All work must be completed by 12/31/2021. Any questions should be emailed to the above address. All questions must be received by 3:00, August 30, 2021. Please email the Select Board to schedule a pre-bid inspection of the garage, if needed.
