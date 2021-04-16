Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plan review of Application #21-024, submitted by Patrick McCoy and Margaret Gibson, for a subdivision of their 15.06-acre property located at 964 Bliss Road. The proposal will create 2 lots: Lot 1 of 7.55 acres and existing dwelling with 295.15 feet of Bliss Road frontage; and, Lot 2 of 7.51 acres and 816 feet of frontage along Bliss Road. The property is in Zone D, the Rural Residential and Agricultural District where the minimum lot size is 3 acres plus 250 feet of road frontage. Review of Application #21-021, submitted by Penelope Howard and Jim Smith, to construct an 8’ x 16’ addition to the standalone garage on their property located at 61 Pauls Square. Applicants are requesting a §3.14 side setback waiver of 8 feet and a §3.14 rear setback waiver of 6 feet. The property is in Zone C – Residential/Commercial District, where the side and rear setbacks are 25 feet from property line. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/may-4-2021-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
