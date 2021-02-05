The Town of Cabot The Town of Cabot has a parcel of land consisting of a building and more or less .8 acres located at 3432 VT RT 215 N in Cabot, VT, offered “as is.” The parcel is listed as Sites Management Section #2014-4488 and development / use approval may be required from the State and the Cabot Development Review Board. A Notice to Land Record regarding the SMS designation is available at Book 82, Page 708. The parcel was given a Site Management Activities Completed designation on January 15, 2016. The bid shall be at least $54,900. The bid must be in the hands of the Town Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 by first class mail or email at tcocabot@gmail.com. Further information may be obtained from the Cabot Town Clerk’s Office, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05647, phone 563-2279, or via email tcocabot@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.