The Town of Cabot The Town of Cabot is accepting bids for the construction of an emergency building project for temporary housing for the Cabot Fire Department due to the July storm damage received to its primary facility. CFD occupancy is required 115 calendar days after the award of the bid. Proposal that provides an earlier completion date will be weighted higher during awarding of bid. This is a time-sensitive project. The contract will be awarded within 7 days after the bid date. AIA contract forms and payment requisitions will be utilized for the project. This project will be federally funded, and the contractor will be required to meet necessary procurement requirements around labor, materials, and documentation. A certificate of insurance must be included with the bid proposal and 3 past projects of similar size with owner contact information of each. The project shall consist of the following: Construct a 60ft x 82ft (4920 sq ft) single-story structure. Layout to match provided sketch (submitted proposals shall include specifications for review) Concrete flooring/footings to support 17 ton firefighting apparatuses. Facility insulated and required to meet min. state commercial energy standards. 2 14ft x 14ft bay doors with electric openers 5 exterior doors • Mechanical: o The entire building is heated by LP. (meeting/training/office space will be zoned independent from the bay area (Modines) • Electrical: o Electrical will have an independent 100amp single-phase underground service with integrated automatic transfer switch and genset setup fed off an existing meter socket (Transfer switch and genset supplied by owner installed by contractor) o Installation of 2 30-amp 220v circuits, 2- 20-amp 220v circuits, 1 - 40-amp 220v circuits, 2 - 50-amp 220v circuits, 6 LED high bay lights, 6 led ceiling lights in the training area, 1 led ceiling light in each office. General use receptacles and switches as per code. o One exterior light located above each bay door and one exterior side entrance door. o Emergency/exit combo lights as per code. o Exhaust fan with light in the bathroom o Full fire alarm system with communicator o Installation of 4 drop-down apparatus charging supply cords in the bay area (20-amp 120v each). o Installation of 1 pvc conduit from the base of the utility pole to the inside building area for the internet service. The size/type of PVC will conform to the internet utility specs (provider spectrum). o Installation of a circuit for an above-ground owner-supplied fuel tank/pump. (120v single phase 20 amp) • Plumbing: o Drain for gear washer, hose washer, ADA bathroom, and 2 independent wash sinks (tied into town water and town wastewater) o Installation of 1 LP instant hot unit (supplied by the owner and installed by contractor) o Installation of one hose bibb connected to the hot water supply. o Installation of 1 eye wash station (supplied by the owner and installed by contractor) Structural engineering, Civil engineering, and Mechanical engineering signoffs are required. Any / All state permitting to be included. 2 10ft x 10ft lockable offices 1 30ft x 25ft storage/training/meeting room 1 ADA bathroom General building layout is available at the Cabot Town Clerks' Office, located at 3084 Main Street, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05647 for review. Sealed bids are due September 5th by 2:00 PM at the Town Clerk’s Office. Email bids are also acceptable at tc@cabotvt.us. The Owner reserves the right to reject or accept any or all bid proposals.