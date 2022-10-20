The Town of Cabot Bid for 2001 International 4900 Bid for 2001 International 4900 The Town of Cabot has a 2001 International 4900 Truck that we no longer need. It has 60,000 miles with a new rebuilt motor that has 1,000 miles on it. It's a TD466, 10 speed transmission (Eaton Fuller). It comes with a one way snow plow as well. The auction will be held at the Cabot Town Garage on Tuesday November 8th at 11am. Preview of the truck will be from 8am to 2pm on November 6th and 8am to 11am on the day of the auction. The starting bid is $10,000 and will go up in increments of $100.00. This truck will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder. For further information, please contact Ian Ackermann at 802-793-0275. If you can't make the auction, and want to bid on the truck, please send your highest bid to the Town of Cabot, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05647 and mark the envelope “Truck Bid”. This needs to be received on or before November 7th. You may also email your bid to tc@cabotvt.us. All bids will be opened the morning of the auction. Balance due on the day of the auction with cash or a bank check.
