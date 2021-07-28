TAX SALE NOTICE The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands and premises in the Town of Northfield in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the tax years ending 06/30/2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and premises in such town, to wit, PARCEL 1: Parcel 011030000. 42 Kingston Road. 21.00 acres and dwelling. Being all of the remaining lands and premises from that conveyed to Barbara Barrows and Robert Barrows by deed of record at Book 72, Pages 79-80 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 2: Parcel 004040100. 500 Hallstrom Road. 1.00 acres. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Gregory B. Brintnall and Carolyn M. Brintnall by deed of record at Book 91, Page 352 of the Northfield Land Records. PARCEL 3: Parcel 923040000. 423 North Main Street. 0.13 acre and apartments. Being all and the same premises conveyed to DASS Enterprises LLC by deed of record at Book 223, Page 185 of the Northfield Land Records. PARCEL 4: Parcel 911081100. 0 King Street. 0.33 acres. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Downstreet Housing Development by deed (to previous name of Central Vermont Community Land Trust, Inc.) of record at Book 109, Page 325 of the Northfield Land Records. PARCEL 5: Parcel 010045110. 120 Fairground Road, Lot 11. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1987 Ritzcraft Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Crystal Drown. PARCEL 6: Parcel 922029500. 759 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1993 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Estate of David Fletcher, and resided in by Donald Fletcher. PARCEL 7: Parcel 922020003. 28 Riverside Lane. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 2003 4 Seasons Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Lemi B. Joyner and Jennifer Joyner, as noted in Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 207, Pages 402-403 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 8: Parcel 016116160. 4 NFTP First Street. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1979 Artcraft Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Jaszmyn Kelty, as noted in Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 209, Page 374 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 9: Parcel 016056000. 514 Route 12N. 0.36 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter L. Klinger and Amy L. Klinger by deed of record at Book 131, Page 172 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 10: Parcel 911075000. 203 King Street. 0.50 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rollie James Martin, Rebecca Lynn Martin and Austin James Martin Bell by deed of record at Book 184, Pages 706-707 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 11: Parcel 018004000. 1151 Route 12 South. 0.50 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Tina R. Megrew by deed of record at Book 219, Pages 436-437 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 12: Parcel 012015000. 2182 Berlin Pond Road. 0.66 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Northern Traditions Property Ventures LLP by deed of record at Book 222, Pages 907-908 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 13: Parcel 015068115. 150 Old Mill Hill Road. 5.0 acres and barn. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Northern Traditions Property Ventures LLP by deed of record at Book 222, Pages 869-870 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 14: Parcel 017030000. 124 Winter Street. 0.50 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Northern Traditions Property Ventures LLP by deed of record at Book 220, Pages 102-104 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 15: Parcel 017111000. 543 Route 12A. 0.79 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Thaddeus O’Tierney-Severy by deed of record at Book 202, Pages 881-882 of the Northfield land records, and Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 210, Pages 26-27 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 16: Parcel 012013200. 2442 Berlin Pond Road. 5.03 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Glenn A. Prior by deed of record at Book 222, pages 898-899 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 17: Parcel 011031100. 614 Barrows Road. 6.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Cheryl A. Rogers (f/k/a Barrows) by deed of record at Book 204, Pages 166-167 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 18: Parcel 018008000. 1257 Route 12 South. 0.50 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joyce M. Romano by deed of record at Book 205, Pages 248-250 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 19: Parcel 911010000. 14 Hill Street. 0.61 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Preston W. Ryder by deed of record at Book 220, Pages 498-499 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 20: Parcel 924105000. 304 Jarvis Lane. 0.13 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dianne S. Smith by deed of record at Book 138, Page 563 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 21: Parcel 004047100. 2633 Union Brook Road. 5.70 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald James Smith by deed of record at Book 215, Page 286-288 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 22: Parcel 922041000. 143 Fiske Drive. 1.05 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Richard William Smith by deed of record at Book 73, Page 218 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 23: Parcel 016116360. 37 NFTP Third Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 2018 Commodore Mobile Home, conveyed to Patricia Spaulding by mobile home bill of sale of record at Book 218, Pages 14-15 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 24: Parcel 911040000. 103 Slate Avenue. 0.25 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Vladimir Stawicki by deed of record at Book 215, Pages 99-100 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 25: Parcel 016116200. 35 Northfield Falls Trailer Park. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1984 Liberty Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Edward and Wanda Stone. PARCEL 26: Parcel 016116100. 98 Northfield Falls Trailer Park. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 2001 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Lawrence and Brandy Stone. PARCEL 27: Parcel 923306000. 43 Cotter Avenue. 0.13 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Elane J. Vilbrin by deed of record at Book 63, Page 79 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 28: Parcel 922029400. 761 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1994 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Scott M. Whitney. PARCEL 29: Parcel 009041000. 3356 Stony Brook Road. 0.35 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Wilder and Cindy Santamore by deed of record at Book 202, Page 723 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 30: Parcel 014024990. 3081 Route 12A. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1991 DeRose Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, conveyed to Julie Yates by mobile home bill of sale of record at Book 207, Page 515 of the Northfield land records. And so much of such lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the town clerk’s office, a public place in such town, on Thursday, the 26th day of August, 2021, at 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Northfield, Vermont this 22nd day of July, 2021. /s/ Jeff Schulz_________ Jeff Schulz Collector of Delinquent Taxes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.