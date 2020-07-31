TAX SALE NOTICE The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands and premises in the Town of Northfield in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the tax years ending 06/30/2020 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and premises in such town, to wit, PARCEL 1: Parcel 010045220. 29 Expansion Drive. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being all of the premises identified as a 1999 Fleetwood Mobile Home, conveyed to Brittney Atwood and Andrew Atwood by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 210, Pages 403-404 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $2,687.23 PARCEL 2: Parcel 004001017. 675 Bear Farm Road. 3.00 acres. Being all and the same premises conveyed to John C. Bowker and Janet Riley by deed of record at Book 192, Page 697 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,899.77 PARCEL 3: Parcel 004040100. 500 Hallstrom Road. 1.00 acres. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Gregory B. Brintnall and Carolyn M. Brintnall by deed of record at Book 91, Page 352 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $814.31 PARCEL 4: Parcel 006001300. 247 Chandler Road. 2.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Pamela A. Byrd by deed of record at Book 174, Page 295 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $9,382.06 PARCEL 5: Parcel 012003100. 324 Onion River Road. 3.08 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Joan M. Crouch by deed of record at Book 174, Page 366 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $4,329.08 PARCEL 6: Parcel 005058000. 1411 Union Brook Road. 2.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Marie I. Danis, Mark D. Fournier, Michelle M. Leslie, Donald J. Dukette, and Danielle L. Howes, by deed of record at Book 171, Page 910 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $9,171.56 PARCEL 7: Parcel 922029100. 773 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1993 Colony Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Thomas Delaney and Donna Delaney. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,115.63 PARCEL 8: Parcel 911026000. 9 Highland Avenue. 0.13 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Elizabeth Deutsch, by deed of record at Book 202, Page 317 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $3,922.03 PARCEL 9: Parcel 010045110. 120 Fairground Road, Lot 11. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1987 Ritzcraft Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Crystal Drown. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $961.69 PARCEL 10: Parcel 005083000. 19 Hockman Hill Road. 1.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Scott R. Farnham and Christina M. Brown, by deed of record at Book 214, Page 241 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $2,242.34 PARCEL 11: Parcel 922029500. 759 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1993 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Estate of David Fletcher, and resided in by Donald Fletcher. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,917.49 PARCEL 12: Parcel 016127080. 76 Northview Drive. 0.77 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Jeffrey and Jennie French by deed of record at Book 127, Page 148 of the Northfield Land Records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $14,122.04 PARCEL 13: Parcel 922020003. 28 Riverside Lane. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 2003 4 Seasons Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Lemi B. Joyner and Jennifer Joyner, as noted in Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 207, Pages 402-403 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $4,415.33 PARCEL 14: Parcel 016116160. 4 NFTP First Street. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1979 Artcraft Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Jaszmyn Kelty, as noted in Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 209, Page 374 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $434.61 PARCEL 15: Parcel 016056000. 514 Route 12N. 0.36 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Peter L. Klinger and Amy L. Klinger by deed of record at Book 131, Page 172 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $8,939.63 PARCEL 16: Parcel 911075000. 203 King Street. 0.50 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rollie James Martin, Rebecca Lynn Martin and Austin James Martin Bell by deed of record at Book 184, Pages 706-707 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,864.99 PARCEL 17: Parcel 016084990. 16 Burnham Road. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1999 Champion Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Leon D. Matheson. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $8,736.80 PARCEL 18: Parcel 922012000. 658 North Main Street. 0.25 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Warren A. Morvan by deed of record at Book 216, Page 256 and deed of record at Book 205, Page 77, of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $7,615.91 PARCEL 19: Parcel 009084100. 0 Little Northfield Road. 16.50 acres. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Athena Peterson, Eleni Peterson, and Michael Chugkowski by deed of record at Book 175, page 528, decree of record at Book 127, Page 183, decree of record at Book 179, Page 760, and deeds of record at Book 219, Pages 313 and 314, of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $3,674.01 PARCEL 20: Parcel 006012000. 31 Dunham Drive. 1.00 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Preston W. Ryder by deed of record at Book 204, Page 693 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $3,414.95 PARCEL 21: Parcel 924105000. 304 Jarvis Lane. 0.13 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dianne S. Smith by deed of record at Book 138, Page 563 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $4,117.69 PARCEL 22: Parcel 016127400. 303 Doyon Road. 0.69 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kelly J. Smith by deeds of record at Book 184, Pages 381-382, and Book 120, Pages 83-85 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $3,956.82 PARCEL 23: Parcel 923295000. 54 Summer Street. 0.13 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Vance S. Smith, Trustee of the Vance S. Smith Revocable Trust, by deed of record at Book 118, Page 121 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $7,144.38 PARCEL 24: Parcel 016116200. 35 Northfield Falls Trailer Park. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1984 Liberty Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Edward and Wanda Stone. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,560.33 PARCEL 25: Parcel 016116100. 98 Northfield Falls Trailer Park. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 2001 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Lawrence and Brandy Stone. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $1,111.57 PARCEL 26: Parcel 922018000. 671 North Main Street. 0.44 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alan and Anne Tessier by deed of record at Book 128, Page 264 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $5,188.82 PARCEL 27: Parcel 922029400. 761 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1994 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Scott M. Whitney. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $502.35 PARCEL 28: Parcel 009041000. 3356 Stony Brook Road. 0.35 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Wilder and Cindy Santamore by deed of record at Book 202, Page 723 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of July 16, 2020: $4,399.23 And so much of such lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the town clerk’s office, a public place in such town, on Thursday, the 27th day of August, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Northfield, Vermont this 24th day of July, 2020. _______________/s/____________ Jeff Schulz Collector of Delinquent Taxes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.