TAX SALE NOTICE The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands and premises in the Town of Northfield in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the tax years ending 06/30/2023 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and premises in such town, to wit, PARCEL 1: Parcel 015048100. 0 Bailey Road. 4.50 acres. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Meghan M. Ashworth by deed of record at Book 194, Pages 614-6 of the Northfield land records, and deed of record at Book 224, Page 953 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 2: Parcel 011030000. 42 Kingston Road. 21.00 acres and dwelling. Being all of the remaining lands and premises from that conveyed to Barbara Barrows and Robert Barrows by deed of record at Book 72, Pages 79-80 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 3: Parcel 011025900. 1539 Berlin Pond Road. 11.90 acres. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeremy Beswick and Laurie Beswick by deed of record at Book 207, Pages 748-749 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 4: Parcel 016126200. 502 Dickinson Drive. 0.60 acres and dwelling. Being all of the lands and premises conveyed to Wendy Bilbrey by deed of record at Book 157, Pages 793-794 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 5: Parcel 911081100. 0 King Street. 4.50 acres. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Downstreet Housing, Inc. by deed of record at Book 109, Pages 325-326 of the Northfield land records, and article of amendment of record at Book 207, Page 425 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 6: Parcel 016127080. 76 Northview Drive. 0.77 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Jeffrey French and Jennie French by deed of record at Book 127, Page 148 of the Northfield Land Records. PARCEL 7: Parcel 016026000. 671 Route 12N. 0.33 acre and apartments. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Housing Resources by deed of record at Book 85, Pages 292-4 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 8: Parcel 014015000. 1304 Route 12A. 2.50 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same premises conveyed to Jesse J. Lawliss and Jessika M. Lawliss by deed of record at Book 206, Page 930 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 9: Parcel 016022000. 28 Mill Street. 0.25 acres and apartments. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Lighthouse Properties, LLC by deed of record at Book 165, Page 209 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 10: Parcel 009005000. 2328 West Hill Road. 10.10 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Nichole L. Moorby by deed of record at Book 220, Page 431 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 11: Parcel 016049000. 523 Route 12N. 0.90 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Theodore G. Norman and Gail Norman by deed of record at Book 174, page 810 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 12: Parcel 016116040. 95 Northfield Falls Trailer Park. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being mobile home conveyed to Stephen Richardson by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 173, Page 239 of the Northfield land records. PARCEL 13: Parcel 922018000. 671 North Main Street. 0.44 acres and mobile home. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alan Tessier and Anne Tessier by deed of record at Book 128, Page 264 of the Northfield land records. And so much of such lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the town office at 51 South Main Street, Northfield, a public place in such town, on Thursday, the 3rd day of August, 2023, at 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Northfield, Vermont this 30th day of June 2023. _______/s/_______________ Jeff Schulz Collector of Delinquent Taxes