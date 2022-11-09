TAX SALE NOTICE The resident and nonresident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands and premises in the Town of Northfield in the County of Washington are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such town for the tax years ending 06/30/2022 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and premises in such town, to wit, PARCEL 1: Parcel 010009000. 79 Union Brook Road. 0.50 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bobbie L. Brooks by deed of record at Book 170, Page 981 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $1,884.34 PARCEL 2: Parcel 010012000. 470 Terry Hill Road. 70.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David A. Carroll and others by deed of record at Book 108, Page 35 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $12,362.03 PARCEL 3: Parcel 014003000. 643 Stony Brook Road. 1.45 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David A. Carroll and others by deed of record at Book 96, Page 496 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $7,097.23 PARCEL 4: Parcel 010071000. 182 Winch Hill Road. 3.00 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jodi W. Leonard and John L. Leonard, Jr. by deed of record at Book 129, page 420 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $10,276.65 PARCEL 5: Parcel 911075000. 203 King Street. 0.50 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rollie James Martin, Rebecca Lynn Martin and Austin James Martin Bell by deed of record at Book 184, Page 706 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $2,593.98 PARCEL 6: Parcel 006012000. 31 Dunham Drive. 1.00 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Northern Traditions Property Ventures, LLP by deed of record at Book 229, Page 544 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $2,335.83 PARCEL 7: Parcel 010062110. 76 Half Circle. 0.00 acres and mobile home. Being a 2004 Redman mobile home conveyed to Robert Parizo by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 219, Page 510 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $2,629.89 PARCEL 8: Parcel 924105000. 304 Jarvis Lane. 0.13 acre and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dianne S. Smith by deed of record at Book 138, Page 563 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $13,797.11 PARCEL 9: Parcel 009079200. 148 Clark Road. 3.33 acres and dwelling. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jennifer Wakefield by deed of record at Book 227, Page 939 of the Northfield land records, and Mobile Home Bill of Sale of record at Book 228 Page 931 of the Northfield land records. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $3,203.66 PARCEL 10: Parcel 922029400. 761 North Main Street. 0.00 acre and mobile home. Being all and the same premises identified as a 1994 Titan Mobile Home, together with all improvements and additions thereto, owned by Scott M. Whitney. Tax, penalty, costs and interest due as of October 31, 2022: $719.11 And so much of such lands and premises will be sold at public auction at the town clerk’s office, a public place in such town, on Thursday, the 8th day of December, 2022, at 3:00 o’clock in the afternoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Northfield, Vermont this 2nd day of November, 2022. __________/s/__________ Jeff Schulz Collector of Delinquent Taxes
