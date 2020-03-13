NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR DELINQUENT TAXES The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Calais, County of Washington and State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the years 2018 and 2019 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described property in such Town, to wit: Property Owner: Ashley M. Robinson/Gregory J. Robinson Parcel No.: 430054 Span No.: 120-037-10727 Address: 54 Long Meadow Hill Road Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Ashley M. Robinson by Quitclaim Deed of Gregory J. Robinson dated March 18, 2013 and of record in Book 42 at Page 314 of the Town of Calais Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Fay J. Robinson (since deceased) and Gregory J. Robinson, joint tenants with right of survivorship, by Quitclaim Deed of Fay J. Robinson dated July 22, 2003 and of record in Book 36 at Page 387 of the Town of Calais Land Records. Gregory J. Robinson retained a life estate in these premises. And, so much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Calais Town Clerk’s Office, a public place in such Town, on the 28th day of April, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at Calais, Vermont this 9th day of March, 2020 /s/___________________________ SANDRA FERVER Delinquent Tax Collector Town of Calais
