Commonwealth of Massachusetts The Trial Court Probabe and Family Court Hampsden Division Docket Number BE17D0321DR SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION AND MAILING MATTHEW GREGG LEVY_______________________Plaintiff(s) v. DARA JEAN LEVY_____________________________Defendant(s) To the above named Defendant: A complaint has been presented to this court by Matthew Gregg Levy, plaintiff, on Complaint for Comtempt. You are required to serve upon - Matthew Gregg Levy - plaintiff - whose address is 34 Terrence Street, Apt.2R, Springfield MA 01109, your answer on or before June 21, 2022. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer in the office of the register of this Court at Springfield. Witness, Barbara M. Hyland, Esquire, First Justice of said Court at Sprinfield, this ninth day of June, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.