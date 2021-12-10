STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-CV-03626 TERESE AYER, Plaintiff V. PAUL HARVEY and DARLENE PARKER, Defendents _________________________________________________________________________________ SUMMONS and ORDER OF PUBLICATION TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 41-42 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail the Plaintiff a written response called an Answer within 42 days after the date on which this Summons was first published, which is 12/4/2021. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiffs attorney, Jesse D. Bugbee, Esq. located at: Kissane Associates, Two North Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478. You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Franklin Superior Court, 17 Church Street, PO Box 808, St. Albans, VT 05478. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not send the Plaintiff your Answer within 42 days after the date on which this Summons was first published and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. 5. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the plaintiff. Your claims against the plaintiff are called Counterclaims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. 6. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ORDER The Verified Complaint and Affidavit filed in this action shows that service cannot be made with due diligence by any of the methods provided in Rule 4(d)-(t), (k), or (I) of the Vermont Rules of Civil Procedure. Accordingly, it is ORDERED that service of the summons set forth above shall be made upon the defendant, DARLENE PARKER, by publication as provided in Rules( s) { 4( d)( 1) and} 4(g), of those rules. This order shall be published once a week, seven days apart for two (2) weeks beginning on 12/4, 2021, in the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, a newspaper of general circulation in Washington County, and a copy of this summons and order as published shall be mailed to the defendant, DARLENE PARKER, if an address is known. Dated at Burlington , Vermont, This 17th day of November, 2021. So Ordered, s/ Samual Hoar, Jr.____ Samual Hoar, Jr. Presiding Judge ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ COMPLAINT NOW COMES Plaintiff, TERESE AYER, by and through her attorneys, Kissane Associates, and alleges and complains as follows: JURISDICTION Plaintiff is a resident of the Town of Colchester, in the County of Chittenden, State of Vermont, therefore Jurisdiction lies in this Court by virtue of 12 V.S.A. §402(a). GENERAL ALLEGATIONS l. Plaintiff owns a mobile home park located in Swanton, Vermont, which operates under the tradename “Country Acres Mobile Home Park”. 2. Defendants, PAUL HARVEY and DARLENE PARKER, formerly owned and/or occupied a 1987 14’ by 70’ Champion mobile home, bearing serial no. #077146C7910, situated on Lot No. 9 within the park, with an address of 7 Country Acres. 3. In 2019, Plaintiff brought suit against Defendants for unpaid rent and other charges, in the matter entitled: Terese Ayer, d/b/a Country Acres Mobile Home Park v. Darlene Parker and Other Occupants (Paul Harvey), Docket No. 133-3-19 Frcv. 4. The action was concluded by the filing of a “Stipulation for Judgment”, filed on June 10, 2019, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 5. The Stipulation provided, among other things, that Defendants would pay the amount of $6,700.00 to Plaintiff “not later than June 24, 2019” and that the mobile home would be removed from the park by the same date, with the premises left “clean and free of debris”. 6. To date, Defendants have paid only $4,600.00 towards the amount owed to Plaintiff, and have failed to either pay the remaining stipulated damages or remove the mobile home. 7. Plaintiff later commenced an action for abandonment of the mobile home in the matter of “In Re Abandoned Mobile Home of Darlene Parker”, Docket No. 287-12-20 Frcv. Plaintiff was awarded possession of the mobile home by order dated January 11, 2021. 8. The mobile home was uninhabitable and was removed and disposed of by Plaintiff, who incurred demolition costs, trucking fees, disposal costs and clean-up costs totaling $11,030.83, and legal fees incurred in enforcing the stipulation in the amount of $1,554.70. In addition to the unpaid judgement, Plaintiff lost rent on the lot in the amount of $415 per month from June 10, 2019, the date of the Stipulation, to January 11, 2021, the date of the abandonment order, or $7,885.00. Plaintiff’s total damages, exclusive of interest, are $27,170.53 less the $4,600 collected to date, or $22,570.53. COUNT I Failure to Comply with the Stipulated Judgement 9. Plaintiff realleges paragraphs 1-8 in their entirety. 10. Defendants have failed, neglected or refused to pay the full amounts owed Plaintiff under the terms of the Order by the Franklin Superior Court, and have further failed to remove the mobile home also as ordered by the Court. 11. Defendants’ failure to comply with the Court’s orders as aforesaid necessitated the removal and disposal of the mobile home, and the clean up of the lot, all at the expense of Plaintiff. COUNT II Breach of Contract 12. Paragraphs 1-12 are realleged in their entirety. 13. The Stipulation to Judgement entered into by Defendants had the force and effect of a contract with Plaintiff, by which Defendants were contractually bound to pay the agreed upon amounts in a timely fashion, and to perform other tasks as specified in the Stipulation. 14. As a direct consequence of Defendants’ failure to comply with the Stipulation as aforesaid, Defendants were in breach of their agreement, which resulted in damages incurred by Plaintiff, for which Plaintiff brings this action. WHEREFORE, Plaintiff demands the following relief: l. Damages in such amounts as will adequately compensate Plaintiff for the costs incurred by Defendants’ breach of, and failure to comply with, the Stipulation for Judgement. 2. Costs, attorney fees and such other relief as the Court deems just. DATED AT St. Albans, Vermont, this 21st day of October, 2021. TERESE AYER BY: s/_Jesse Bugbee____ Jesse D. Bugbee, Esq. Kissane Associates 2 No. Main St. St. Albans, Vermont 05478 802.524.9546 ERN: 1463
