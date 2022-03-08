SUMMONS AND ORDER OF PUBLICATION THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: FAIRLEE OIL SERVICE, INC. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff Evans Group, Inc. has started a lawsuit against you, Fairlee Oil Service, Inc. A copy of the Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file and may be obtained at the office of the clerk of the court, Vermont Superior Court, Orange Civil Division, Docket No. 21 CV 04073. 2. PLAINTIFF’S CLAIM. Plaintiff’s lawsuit seeks to obtain title to the property located at 512 Main Street in Fairlee, Vermont. 3. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail the Plaintiff a written response called an Answer within 21 days after the date on which this Summons was first published, which is March 8th, 2022. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff’s attorney located at: Celeste E. Laramie, Esq. Gravel & Shea PC P.O. Box 369 Burlington, VT 05402-0369 claramie@gravelshea.com You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Anne Damone, Clerk Vermont Superior Court Orange Civil Division 5 Court Street Chelsea, VT 05038 4. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 5. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not send the Plaintiff your Answer within 21 days after the date on which this Summons was first published and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. Your failure to respond to the Complaint will result in judgment by default being rendered against Fairlee Oil Service, Inc., meaning that Evans Group, Inc. will obtain title to the property located at 512 Main Street in Fairlee, Vermont. 6. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the Plaintiff. Your claims against the Plaintiff are called Counterclaims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. 7. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.