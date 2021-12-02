STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-CV-03626 TERESE AYER, Plaintiff v. PAUL HARVEY and DARLENE PARKER, Defendants ______________________________________________ SUMMONS and ORDER OF PUBLICATION TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 41-42 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail the Plaintiff a written response called an Answer within 42 days after the date on which this Summons was first published, which is January 14th, 2021_. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff’s attorney, Jesse D. Bugbee, Esq. located at: Kissane Associates, Two North Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478. You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Franklin Superior Court, 17 Church Street, PO Box 808, St. Albans, VT 05478. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not send the Plaintiff your Answer within 42 days after the date on which this Summons was first published and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. 5. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the plaintiff. Your claims against the plaintiff are called Counterclaims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. 6. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
