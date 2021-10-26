The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a draft stormwater discharge permit (9118-INDC) for the Green Mountain Reserve Eco-Retreat at Boorn Brook Farm in Manchester, Vermont on November 30, 2021. Jeffery O. Nyweide (applicant) seeks authorization to construct roads, camping sites and other amenities associated with the Eco-Retreat at Boorn Brook Farm located at 507 Benson Road, in Manchester. The draft permit would reauthorize the discharge of construction related stormwater runoff from the proposed construction related activities. The Agency has extended the public notice period through December 7, 2021. Public comments may be submitted through the Agency’s Environmental Notice Bulletin (enb.vermont.gov). Application materials are available on the Environmental Notice Bulletin website or otherwise by request to kevin.burke@vermont.gov or by calling Kevin Burke at 802-490-6168. The Agency will be holding a Public Meeting to allow for public comment on the draft permit decision, Monday, November 30, 2021, 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM, which will be held virtually online through Microsoft Teams, with a call-in option. Additional time may be provided if not everyone has had an opportunity to provide comment, and or good cause is provided sufficiently in advance. The purpose of the public meeting is to allow for interested persons to provide public comment on the draft permit decision verbally. Upon close of the public notice period, the Agency will review public comments for consideration in the Agency’s final decision. To participate in the public meeting on November 30, 2021, see the following information and links: Web address to join the public meeting via Microsoft Teams computer or mobile app. https://tinyurl.com/9118-INDC For call in option (audio only): 802-828-7667, please enter conference ID 690707909 followed by #.
