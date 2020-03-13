Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on March26, 2020 contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 259 Taylor. Cindy 646 South Barre Rd 248 Brown, Brenda 646 South Barre Rd 096 Barton, Ariel 114 Quarry Hill Rd H213 Gibbs, Nancy 278 East Montpelier Rd H125 Wortham, Vivian 278 East Montpelier Rd H106 Parker, Shane 278 East Montpelier Rd 044 Smith, Alber t170 Quarry Hill Rd 401 Holmes, Carolyn 810 East Barre Rd C382 Ballard III, Harlow 160 Quarry Hill Rd
