Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on APRIL 24, 2020 contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 042 Morse, Randy 170 Quarry Hill Rd 051 Melonian, Shaun 170 Quarry Hill Rd 369 Lynch, Devin 160 Quarry Hill Rd 295 Perras, Alana 646 South Barre Rd H308 Strowski, Doug 278 East Montpelier Rd 410 Morse, Randy 810 East Barre Rd
