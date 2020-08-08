Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on August 20th, 2020 contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: H211 Austin, Fred 278 East Montpelier Rd H301 Austin, Kimberly 278 East Montpelier Rd 058R Richard, Chris 170 Quarry Hill 304 Leclerc, Tiffany\ 160 Quarry Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.