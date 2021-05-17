STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO: 300-9-20 Wncv HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Monique M. Kerin; Westview Condominium Association Corp. and OCCUPANTS of 122 Batchelder Street, Unit 3A, Barre, VT 05641, Defendant(s) To: MONIQUE M. KERIN AKA MONIQUE M. BROCHU You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Sheldon M. Katz, Esq., plaintiff's attorney, whose address is, 1080 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860, an answer to plaintiff's complaint in the above-entitled action within 21 days after the date of the first publication of this summons. The first publication date is May 18, 2021. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff’s attorney, Sheldon M. Katz, Esq. whose address is at: 1080 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Civil Division, 65 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not Answer within 21 days after the date of the first publication of this summons and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the Plaintiff. Your claims against the Plaintiff are called Counterclaims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. Plaintiff's action is a complaint for Foreclosure of Real Property brought by plaintiff against defendant(s), in which plaintiff alleges that the defendant(s) is/are in default under the note and/or mortgage. Plaintiff seeks foreclosure of real property, deficiency judgment, and other such relief as is equitable and just. A copy of the complaint is on file and may be obtained at the office of the clerk of this court. DATED: May 18, 2021 s/ Sheldon M. Katz Sheldon M. Katz
