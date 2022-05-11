STATE OF VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Department of Environmental Conservation (Department) is reissuing the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) pesticide general permit (2022 PGP), which authorizes the point source discharges of biological pesticides, and chemical pesticides that leave a residue, to waters of Vermont. The 2022 PGP is proposed to renew authorizations for point source discharges from the application of pesticides to, over, or near waters of the State for the following pesticide use patterns: (1) mosquito and other flying insect pest control; (2) weed and algae control; (3) animal pest control; and (4) forest canopy pest control. The Department is issuing this draft PGP for a minimum thirty (30) day public comment period, which is described in more detail below. The public is invited to provide written comment on the draft 2022 PGP through the close of business (4:30pm) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Written comments on the draft 2022 PGP should be emailed to Misha Cetner at Misha.Cetner@vermont.gov or mailed to: Misha Cetner DEC Lakes & Ponds Program 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3 Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 A public information meeting on the draft 2022 PGP will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at the ANR Annex building located at 190 Junction Road, Berlin VT. A copy of the draft 2022 PGP, information on virtual or call-in options for the public meeting, and related documents are posted here: https://enb.vermont.gov/?id=16329 Questions should be sent to the email above or directed to 802-490-6199. In making a final determination on the application, the Agency will consider all information received by that date or presented at the meeting. Misha Cetner, Lake & Shoreland Permit Analyst Watershed Management Division May 5, 2022
