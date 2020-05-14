TOWN OF BARRE SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Barre Town Recreation Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Municipal Building located at 149 Websterville Road. The public may participate by teleconference only by calling 802-861-2663 and entering participant code 489078 when prompted. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss recreation facility use restrictions related to COVID-19, consider the Dog Park Operations and Maintenance Agreement, and consider purchasing materials for responsible recreation. By: Douglas Farnham, Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.