BERLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Snow Plowing - Request for Proposals The Berlin Elementary School requests proposals for snow plowing of the school's driveway, parking lot and bus loop. Plowing is to be completed in a neat and responsible manner by 6:30 a.m. on school days and 7:30 a.m. on non-school days. This contract is for the entire 2020-2021 snow season. Salting capabilities are required as well. Please include in your proposal what the charge will be for salting, per event, separate from the plowing. Please send a letter of interest that includes the total proposed contract amount, proof of liability insurance, as well as three current references to: Louis Paquet, Custodial/Maintenance Supervisor, Berlin Elementary School, 372 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Application deadline is 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
