SHS Alumni Association SHS Alumni Association is proposing changes to their current constitution. The following changes are on Article IV, Officers and Executive Members, Section 3 "there shall be twelve members on the Executive Committee...six members for six year terms, who are parents of students in the school system. Remaining six members chosen at large with one year term." Proposal: "There shall be nine members; three shall be parents of students in the school system and serve two year terms; three members chosen at large for two year terms; three members chosen at large for one year term." Article VI: Meetings, Section 2...."Special meetings called...provided a three day notice of the meeting is published in local newspaper." Proposal: "....notice of meeting is shared publicly through recognized print and/or social media outlets." Meeting to vote on proposed changes will be held via Zoom on April 28 at 6:30 pm...contact sbenoit@maccu.org for link to meeting. Contact sjwilcoxvt@gmail.com regarding any questions.
