Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.