Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on JULY 22, 2022, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: Wc12 Alexander, Amanda 222 Alexander, Amanda 272 Alexander, Louise 356 Ask, Carol 314 Booth, Greg 802 Cyr, Jessica 434 Hedding, Shane 140 Davis, Heath 730 Deforge, Brian Wb16 Emmons, Tazlynn 367 Grammar, Aaron H209 Rollins, Tony 788 Papineau, Shannon C381 Kaltz, Daniel 459 Maynard, Robin 004 Lareau, Roger
