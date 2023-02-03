Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on February 23, 2023, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 810 East Barre Rd 403 Stone, David 1258 Graniteville Rd WB22 Huckings, Kathy 114 Quarry Hill 092 Shaw, Mike 160/170 Quarry Hill 314 Booth, Gregg 933 South Barre Rd 722 & 783 Cosgriff, Mark 749 Delisle, Amanda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.