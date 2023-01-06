Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on January 19, 2023, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 1258 Graniteville Rd WB19 Beltramo, Constance WC12 Alexander, Amanda 114 Quarry Hill 121 Newton, Nova Lee 160/170 Quarry Hill 326 Wood Joseph C381 Kaltz, Daniel 933 South Barre Rd 714 Belville, Shane 822 Dubois, Daniel 891 Dubois, Daniel 646 South Barre Rd 218 Alexander, Amanda 222 Alexander, Amanda 278 East Montpelier Rd H205 Rushford, Tammy H223 Gustaveson, Amy
