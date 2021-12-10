Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on December 20, 2021 contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: H121 Avery, Ashley 278 East Montpelier Rd 053 Bailey, Russell 170 Quarry Hill Rd 074 Izor, Chad 114 Quarry Hill Rd 819 Corbett, Junior 933 South Barre Rd 846 Hurd, Nancy 933 South Barre Rd 730 Deforge, Brian 933 South Barre Rd 272 Prentice, David 933 South Barre Rd 459 Maynard, Robin 810 East Barre Rd H311 Porter, Ann 278 East Montpelier Rd
