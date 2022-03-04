Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on March 24, 2022, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 134 Marshall, Andrew 114 Quarry Hill Rd 245 Perkins, Jesse 646 South Barre Rd 319 Seabeerg, Abigal 160 Quarry Hill Rd 350 Lumbra, Gene 160 Quarry Hill Rd 356 Ask, Carol 160 Quarry Hill Rd 369 Lynch, Devin 160 Quarry Hill Rd 449 Fischer, Bryn 810 East Barre Rd 770 Goodell, David 933 South Barre Rd 802 Cyr, Jessica 933 South Barre Rd C381 Kaltz, Daniel 160 Quarry Hill Rd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.