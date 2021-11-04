Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on NOVEMBER 18 2021, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 338 Brillon-Hayes, Terri 160 Quarry Hill Rd 049 Brillon-Hayes, Terri 170 Quarry Hill Rd WR03 Darling, Jeremy 1258 Graniteville Rd WC08 Mattazzo, Christine 1258 Graniteville Rd WB14 Mattazzo, Anthony 1258 Graniteville Rd H123 Johnson, Kim 278 East Montpelier Rd 459 Maynard, Robin 810 East Barre Rd 125 Neale, Michael 114 Quarry Hill Rd 034 Hatcher, Ashley 170 Quarry Hill Rd 777 McAfee, Taylor 933 South Barre Rd
