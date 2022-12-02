Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on December 21, 2022, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 810 East Barre Rd 452 Howard, Jonathan 1258 Graniteville Rd WA03 Kelty, Mark WB16 Emmons, Tazlynn WD03 Palmer, Brian 114 Quarry Hill 088 Chaffee, Ron 092 Shaw, Mike 127 Sicely, Elizabeth 160/170 Quarry Hill 323 Colbeth, Tina 933 South Barre Rd 742 Gentil, Eric 779 Haggett, Renata 790 Haggett, Renata 822 Dubois, Daniel 863 Gentil, Eric 867 Gentil, Eric 876 Gentil, Eric 891 Dubois, Daniel 646 South Barre Rd 265 Porter- Givea, Anton 280 Pecor, Tina
