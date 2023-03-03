Serves LEGAL NOTICE... Unless balances are paid prior to 11am on March 24, 2023, contents of the following storage units will immediately be sold on Lockerfox for non-payment of rent: 1258 Graniteville Rd WD03 Palmer, Bryan WB15 Chamberlin, Brandie 114 Quarry Hill 139 Anderson, Jeana 123 Rollins, Lynn 160/170 Quarry Hill C381 Kaltz, Daniel 323 Colbeth, Tina 933 South Barre Rd 819 Corbett, Junior 278 East Montpelier Rd H105 Emmons, Sarah 646 South Barre Rd 267 LaPan, Robin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.