Town of Woodbury Notice The Town of Woodbury, Vermont invites proposals from qualified firms to provide services for the preparation of a comprehensive update to the Town’s Municipal Plan. Electronic copies of the RFP may be downloaded from the Town of Woodbury’s Web Site: www.woodburyvt.org/records/requests-for-proposals/ Paper copies of the request for proposal (RFP) may be obtained at the Woodbury Town Clerk’s Office, 1672 VT Route 14, Monday thru Thursday between 9:00AM and 1:00PM. (Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 01-20, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 802.456.7051 to ensure the office is open.) All proposals must be sealed and clearly marked Planning Consulting Services RFP. All bidders are hereby notified that sealed proposals must be received by the Woodbury Town Clerk by 1:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020. Proposals must be addressed to: Thomas J. Lindsay, Jr—Planning Commission Chair Town of Woodbury, Vermont Mail to P.O. Box 10 Woodbury, Vermont 05681 or deliver to 1672 VT RT 14, Woodbury Attention: Woodbury Municipal Plan Proposal
