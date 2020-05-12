BARRE UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKING PREQUALIFIED GENERAL CONTRACTOR The Barre Unified Union School District, is accepting Prequalification proposals for General Contractors. Project consists of construction of a new 1 story, 10,000 sf educational facility utilizing the Murox pre- engineered building system from Canaam. Project cost range is anticipated to be 1.8-1.9 million. Anticipated to commence in the Fall of 2020. Project is to be completed no later than July 24, 2021. Prospective bidders will prequalify for General Contract (all trades). Owner will receive sealed submittal of qualifications on or before July 24, 2020 no later than 4:00 pm. Submittals will be delivered to Barre Unified Union School District, 120 Ayers Street, Barre, VT 05641, Attention: Lisa Perreault, Business Manager. The owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Interested bidders shall request the prequalification form and information package by contacting Lisa Perreault, Business Manager at lperrbsu@buusd.org. For purposes of coordination, primary contact for project information is: Project Lead: David Laurin, Title: Architect, E-Mail Address: david@laurinarch.com.
