Seeking Comment on Round 3 CARES Act Funding from HUD Amendment to FY19 Consolidated Plan for Community Development Block Grant Program The Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has developed an Amendment in response to COVID-19 to the FY19 Consolidated Plan to include the additional CARES Act Funding under Public Law 116-136 dated March 27, 2020 for the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG-CV3). Upon review and approval of the Amendment, HUD will amend the existing grant agreement issued to the Agency to add the Round 3 funding. The Round 3 funding includes a $400,000 set aside for the City of Burlington municipal projects, as well as $1,540,149 of additional funding for statewide municipal projects. Interested parties are encouraged to go to the Department’s website at https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud to review the Draft Amendment to the Consolidated Plan FY19 Action Plan which indicates how the state intends on using the CARES Act funding. Please email or call Cindy Blondin at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov or 828-5219 or toll free at 1-866-933-6249 with any questions. DHCD will be accepting written comments to the Amendment but they must be received by October 16, 2020 no later than 4:30pm at the DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501, ATTN: Cindy Blondin, or e-mail comments at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.